Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Telangana Police on Friday caught red-handed a revenue inspector in Nalgonda district allegedly while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.

According to an official statement, Shyam Naik, Revenue Inspector, the office of Tahsildar, Pedda Adisherlapally (M), Nalgonda district was caught red-handed in the office of the Tahsildar at Pedda Adisherlapally when he demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant Y. Venkat Reddy, resident of Nalgonda district to process and forward the application of the complainant's wife for mutation of the land purchased by her.

Also Read | COVID-19 Should Not Be Taken Lightly, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"The trap amount of Rs 10,000 was recovered from his possession at his instance, Fingers of his right hand and inner linings of right side front pocket of his pants yielded positive result in the chemical test," police said.

The Accused officer Naik has been arrested and will be produced before the Additional Special Judge in Hyderabad, police said. (ANI)

Also Read | Tarek Fatah Apologises After Fact-Check Reveals His Video of ‘Islam Zindabad Rally’ is From Dhaka, Not Kolkata.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)