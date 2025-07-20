Shimla, July 20 (PTI) The Revenue Lok Adalats in Himachal Pradesh have resolved over 4 lakh grievances in the last two-and-a-half years, a state government spokesperson said on Sunday.

The state government had been organising adalats at tehsil and sub-tehsil levels to redress revenue-related issues of people nearer to their homes, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The revenue department carried out 3,33,892 mutations, 20,369 partitions and 36,164 demarcations between October 2023 and June 2025. It made 9,435 corrections in the revenue records during this period, the spokesperson said, adding that the initiatives have provided great relief to land owners.

He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the revenue department is leveraging modern technologies in its functioning.

"So far, 90 per cent of village maps have been uploaded on the Bhu-Naksha portal. Unique Identification Number or Bhu-Aadhar has been generated for 1.19 crore out of 1.44 crore khasra numbers. The revenue department has also linked 71 per cent of land accounts (khatas) with Aadhaar numbers, and Aadhaar seeding of 30 per cent of land owners have been completed. The chief minister has instructed the department to completely digitise the Revenue Court Case filing and Court Case Management, along with the mutation process," the spokesperson said.

To accelerate the long pending revenue cases, he said, the state government has amended the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue Act, 1954, enabling the competent revenue officers to generate e-summons.

The summons service can be done through e-mail or WhatsApp to curtail lengthy procedures and avoid undue delay in disposing of the cases.

The state government has also launched a paperless land registration system -- My Deed -- under which people can submit online applications to the Registry Tehsildar and would be required to visit the tehsil only once after. The applicant would be given a slot to visit the office and the whole process will be completed in a single visit.

The spokesperson said that the Jamabandi format in Hindi has been simplified, eliminating the traditional Urdu and Farsi words, so that people could understand it easily.

"The introduction of e-Rojnamacha is another leap forward in e-governance, allowing the patwaris to record and report daily incidents. It will also help the tehsildar to monitor the working of patwaris in a better way and online mutation register will also be linked," he said.

