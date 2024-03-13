Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): The foundation stone for the New GST Bhawan and residential quarters at Hyderabad for officers and staff of CGST and Customs zone was laid by Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday.

In attendance were members of CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs), the Chief Commissioner of CGST and Customs, Hyderabad, Director General of HRD, CBIC, along with other senior officers, and the officers and staff of the Hyderabad Zone.

The project consists of the construction of one office tower and one residential tower to accommodate the offices of the CGST Zone Hyderabad and to provide residential accommodation for the officers of CBIC.

The office tower christened as New GST Bhawan shall cover a built-up area of about 77000 sq meters spread over 2 basements, 4 over ground parking and 21 office floors. Located at one of the most preferred locations near Hitec city, Hyderabad, the New GST Bhawan would house most of the CGST offices of Hyderabad, which are currently running in rented premises. It would accommodate nearly 1500 officers and staff.

The construction, estimated at Rs. 645 crores, will be undertaken by CPWD in EPC mode and is expected to be completed within three years. The project stands as the third-largest infrastructure endeavor of CBIC in terms of monetary investment.

During the event, the Revenue Secretary commended CBIC for its initiative in providing adequate work and residential spaces while also modernizing trade facilitation. He urged all institutions involved to expedite the construction process to ensure the availability of state-of-the-art facilities at the earliest.

Sandeep Prakash, Chief Commissioner of CGST & Customs, Hyderabad Zone, emphasized that this marks the second infrastructure project launched by the Zone in the past six months, with the first being the construction of Customs House at Shamsabad near the international airport. (ANI)

