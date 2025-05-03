Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Indian cinema took center stage at WAVES 2025 with a panel discussion titled "Beyond Nostalgia: The Business of Restored Classics" on restoring cinematic gems for contemporary audiences.

Industry stalwarts emphasised the importance of preserving India's cinematic legacy, highlighting the challenges and opportunities in restoring classic films. With the help of cutting-edge technology and government initiatives like the National Film Heritage Mission, they're working to make these treasures accessible to new generations, according to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting press release

Also Read | Hardoi: 2 Uttar Pradesh Police Constables Suspended After They Refused To Pay Street Vendor for Eating Melons, Booked (See Pic).

Curated under the expert moderation of film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the session brought together industry stalwarts to deliberate on the significance, challenges, and future of restoring cinematic gems for contemporary audiences.

The conversation opened with Kamal Gianchandani, a key voice in the film exhibition and distribution space, who emphasised the urgent need to make classics accessible on digital platforms. "So many of our films disappear from public memory because they aren't readily available. Audiences constantly tell us they want to revisit the classics," he noted, adding that despite the deluge of new content, the industry must work to preserve its foundational works.

Also Read | Shivalik Sharma, Former Mumbai Indians Player and Baroda Cricketer Accused of Rape on Pretext of Marriage; Booked.

Shehzad Sippy, representing the legacy of iconic cinema, reflected on the evolution of filmmaking and the unique storytelling methods of earlier decades. "Filmmaking was a different art then, and audiences today are curious to experience that era. But restoration demands significant investment of money, time, and skilled resources," he said.

Film producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani highlighted the unpredictable nature of audience preferences. "People's time is precious--they want quality content. What resonates is often subjective, seasonal, or driven by mood. But regardless of the era, we always strive to give our best," he stated.

Bringing a policy and heritage perspective, Prakash Magdum, Additional Director General, PIB & CBC, Ahmedabad, shed light on government's efforts to preserve India's cinematic legacy.

"Indians are deeply nostalgic. While the older generation seeks to relive the magic of their youth, the younger generation is eager to experience the classics they've heard so much about. Film restoration is a meticulous process involving multiple stakeholders, but with cutting-edge technology, we're able to stay true to the original vision," he explained.

He further elaborated on the ambitious National Film Heritage Mission, an initiative led by the Government of India aimed at preserving, digitizing, and restoring cinematic treasures, added the release.

"Classic films are more than entertainment--they are a reflection of our collective cultural identity and heritage. The challenge is enormous, especially with factors like temperature and humidity affecting film reels, and the growing complexities of digital data preservation. Yet, this responsibility must be met with urgency and dedication," Prakash Magdum said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)