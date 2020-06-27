Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Saturday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to revoke the decision of giving mining contracts to non-locals and said the livelihood of thousands of people in the union territory is at stake.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) also called for an urgent review of the mining and extraction policy to address the local interests.

“From contractors to sand diggers, labourers and transporters who are directly or indirectly associated with the extraction of minerals will be in danger of losing their livelihood. Some of them, especially sand diggers have been involved in these activities for decades,” Tarigami said in a statement here.

He said till last year, the rights for extraction of the minerals were exclusively reserved with local contractors and most of them along with sand diggers associated with the extraction live on the river banks.

“However, this time, non-local contractors have bagged a majority of the mineral block in every district where the bidding has been completed so far. With the bidding process being held online, locals were left at a disadvantage as high-speed Internet connectivity remains restricted in Kashmir after the Centre revoked Article 370 last August,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader said not only would the decision result in unemployment to those involved in the job, it would also allow large-scale exploitation of the mineral resources from the water bodies.

“Only locals of J-K must be allowed to carry on with the extraction activities like previous years as it can safeguard the livelihood of thousands of people associated with it,” he said.

A KCCI spokesperson described the policy adopted by the Geology and Mining Department with regard to allotment of mining and extraction contracts as “alarming and against the public interest”.

“The lack of protective mechanisms in the policy has reportedly deprived thousands of families of their livelihood and exposed consumers to exploitation by a mining syndicate,” he said.

The spokesman said the recent bidding for mineral blocks in Kashmir province clearly indicates that local stakeholders have been sidelined.

“Use of financial muscle power has totally wiped them out in Srinagar and reports from other districts are equally discouraging. There is no way that the local contractors can compete and thus disadvantaged.

“While the government may see the increase in revenue as a positive sign, the consequential increase in material costs for the consumers suggest that it is the local consumers who have to pay the price. Instead of money flowing into the local economy, there is all likelihood of a reverse outflow,” he said.

The spokesman said with the constitutional changes introduced post

August 2019, the government was expected to be fully alert with regard to protection of local economic interests from “predacious groups”.

“The first claim on local resources rightfully belongs to the natives of Kashmir and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir - whatever constitutional structure it may acquire – is duty bound to protect the legitimate entitlement of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Utmost caution needs to be exercised in formulation of economic policies which may otherwise appear to dilute their claims or prove detrimental to the interests of people connected with trade, commerce and industry,” the spokesman said.

He said the KCCI seeks an urgent review of the mining and extraction policy to address local interests and incorporate protective clauses for stakeholders and consumers.

“It is further urged that the engagement of local labour for sand digging be made mandatory and use of heavy machinery restricted. Till the time a revised policy is announced in consultation with stakeholders, the KCCI appeals to G C Murmu, Hon'ble Lt Governor, Jammu and Kashmir to direct keeping the implementation of the new mining or extraction policy in abeyance,” he said.

