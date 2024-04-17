Rewari (Haryana) [India], April 17 (ANI): Shivam, a resident of Gulabi Bagh in Rewari city, achieved success by securing 457th rank in UPSC. Shivam's father, Hardayal, drives a taxi. After securing success in one of the toughest exams, Shivam stressed on the significant role played by society in his education.

Speaking to ANI, Shivam said that society has played a significant role in his education and he would like to serve society with social work. "I have always had state-sponsored education and society has always played a big role in my education and because of that, I have reached this level. So, my aim is to work for society and repay the debts."

Shivam also mentioned his desire to work in the sector of health and education and help in the development of society.

In a message to the UPSC aspirants, Shivam advised the students to work continuously to reach their goal. "The syllabus of UPSC is vast and there can be uncertainty... Some doubts can come across your mind and I would say that if you are getting any doubts, that means you are going in the right direction. You are trying your best, that is why these doubts are coming up. Work hard continuously and you will definitely reach your goal.

Shivam's father, Hardayal, resident of Gulabi Bagh, Rewari, drives a taxi in Rewari. Speaking to ANI, he said that Shivam has been brilliant since childhood. He did his schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. After this, he did civil engineering at IIT Guwahati. At the same time, he had decided to do UPSC. Shivam had this success in his third attempt and had prepared for UPSC on his own without taking any coaching classes.

Shivam's father expressed happiness over his son's achieving this milestone. He said, "Shivam was determined to do UPSC. So we also encouraged him. Whatever has been possible today has happened only because of Shivam's hard work."

Shivam's mother, Kamlesh, and his sister, Pooja, also expressed happiness over his brother's success.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023 on April 16. A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages- preliminary, main and interview- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and India Police Service (IPS), among others. (ANI)

