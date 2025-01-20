Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court has sentenced life imprisonment to the accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case on Monday. Along with this, the court has also fined Rs 50,000 to the accused.

During the hearing of the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation sought "capital punishment" for the accused Sanjay Roy.

Explaining the penalties of the section, the court said to the accused Sanjay Roy, "I told you the previous day the charges you were convicted against and the charges that have been proven against you."

When asked about his charges, accused Sanjay Roy claimed that he has not done anything and is being "falsely implicated."

"I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated. You have seen everything. I am innocent. I already told you that I was tortured. They made me sign whatever they wanted," accused Sanjay Roy said.

The lawyer of the accused argued that even if the case is "rarest of rare," there should be scope for reformation. He said, "Even if it is a rarest of rare cases, there should be scope for reformation. The court has to show why the convict is not worth reformation or rehabilitation... The public prosecutor has to present evidence and give reasons why the person is not worth reformation and should be completely eliminated from society..."

However, the victim's family lawyer said, "I want the death sentence as maximum punishment..."

The father of the victim had demanded harshest punishment to the accused. He said their fight will continue on the streets and in the courts.

"On Saturday, the judge said that the harshest punishment would be given (to the accused). We have full faith in the judge. Our fight will continue in the courts and streets," the father of the deceased doctor told ANI.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government has cooperated with the investigation in the RG Kar rape and murder case and they always wanted the victim to get justice.

Banerjee said this moment before Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court began hearing in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

"We have cooperated with the investigation...we had demanded justice but judiciary had to run its course so that's why it took this much time but we always wanted the victim to get justice," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

On Saturday, Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case of a trainee doctor. The court said sections 64,66, 103/1 of BNS have been framed against the accused.

"There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there," the court said.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime. (ANI)

