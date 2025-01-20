Pune, January 20: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Pune, a 25-year-old woman doctor allegedly died by suicide after she was cheated by a person who posed as single man and promised to marry her. The deceased woman was later identified as Pallavi Popat Phadtare. Police officials said that victim was lured by the accused, who despite being married, posed as single and promised to marry her after connecting with her on matrimonial website Jeevansathi.com.

Accused Pretended To Be Single on Matrimonial Website

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the accused has been identified as Kuldeep. As per the report, the incident took place on on January 7 at Tuljabhawani Society in the Bibwewadi jurisdiction. During preliminary investigation, cops found that Kuldeep registered on the matrimonial website despite being married and pretended to be single. Pune: Harassed by Moneylenders, Man Kills Wife and Son, Attempts Suicide by Hanging Himself From Ceiling Fan; Police Rush Him to Hospital.

They also learned that the accused met Pallavi's father at Dehu who did not find his behavior suitable. Hence, he rejected Kuldeep. Amid this, Kuldeep connected with Pallavi without her father's knowledge. During their interactions, Kuldeep convinced Pallavi to give him INR 10 lakh under the pretext of marriage. He also offered various reasons for delays over time.

Accused Tells Victim He Is Married, His Wife Is Pregnant

However, when Pallavi insisted on marriage, Kuldeep told her that he was already married and that his wife was also pregnant. It is learned that the victim suffered mental trauma after learning the truth. When she requested Kuldeep to pay back her money, the accused started to avoid her. A police officer said that Pallavi consumed poisonous medicine at her clinic after writing a suicide note. Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Man Sexually Assaults Him and Threatens To Leak Video Online, Accused Arrested.

Unfortunately, she passed away on January 8 during treatment. In her suicide note, Pallavi apologised to her family members. While a case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police are yet to arrest the accused.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

