Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday (tomorrow) to join the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"We have recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty but due to her late arrival, the investigation could not be continued today. The investigation will continue tomorrow," IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, NCB told reporters here.

The NCB also said that Dipesh Sawant, who was the house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

"On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and digital evidence collected by NCB, it is clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers," NCB said.

Sawant was arrested yesterday based on statements and digital evidence and Parihar was arrested based on the statement by Zain Vilatra who disclosed that he has been into drug peddling.

NCB had also arrested actor Rhea's brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda for their role in the procurement and handling of drugs. They will be presented before the court soon.

Previously Rhea and Showik were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

