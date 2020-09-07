Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday interrogated actor Rhea Chakraborty for the second consecutive day in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Her interrogation will continue on Tuesday as well. Today was the second day of Chakraborty's questioning at NCB office in Mumbai.

"Rhea Chakraborty has been sent back to her home. She has been called back tomorrow, the interrogation will continue," said Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director-General, NCB.

Chakraborty also reached Bandra Police station in the evening to follow up on her complaint at Bandra Police station against Sushant's sister and one doctor for fake prescription.

Chakraborty has filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.In her complaint to the Senior Inspector of Police, Bandra Police Station, Chakraborty stated that Priyanka Singh had sent Rajput a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law.""The drugs prescribed by the doctor (Dr Tarun Kumar) were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020," she stated.

Meanwhile, the Esplanade Court passed an order stating that any accused related to the 'Sushant Singh Rajput' remand will be carried through Video Conferencing only in the present day's situation of pandemic and past experience and to maintain Law and Order and Administration of Justice, with immediate effect.

Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer has welcomed the judgment.

"It is a welcome sign in view of the pandemic Situation and the way the media is behaving. I am told one accused in the NCB case has tested positive and the manner in which they have been hounding the people concerned with Sushant Singh Rajput case is horrendous," he said.

"Even if they are not charged with any case or serious offence, there is every chance of the persons concerned getting infected with coronavirus," he added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death.

The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

