Morigaon (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two rhinos were spotted on Tuesday in a residential area near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary as forest area remains flooded following rainfall in Assam.

Hundreds of wild animals have been marooned, a total of 132 animals at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have died due to floods related incidents.

Large swathes of land have been submerged in 30 of Assam's 33 districts, with the flood affecting 56,71,018 people.

A total of 103 people have died and 56,71,018 people from 5,305 villages have been affected by the floods here, a flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated on Tuesday.

The Brahmaputra floodplains, including Kaziranga, remain submerged, the National Highway-37 has been opened for small vehicles.

A few days earlier, a female rhinoceros and her child were spotted in the residential area of Myung in the Morigaon district. The rhinos were seen walking in the residential area near the Range office in Myung, Pobitora."In the history of the wildlife sanctuary, it is the first time that rhino and its child reached the range office campus due to lack of food. The floods have been extremely damaging from a food point of view," Jitendra Kumar, District Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division told ANI.

"So far, a total of 30 districts have been affected in the state so far and 129 revenue circles have been affected. 56,71,018 people from 5,305 villages have felt the direct impact of the floods. A total of 103 people have lost their lives to the floods," the ASDMA report said. (ANI)

