New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old rickshaw-puller, who was injured in a hit-and-run incident near Defence Colony in south Delhi earlier this month, succumbed to the injuries after nearly two weeks of treatment, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 3:45 am on July 6, when the victim, Sameer Singh, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, was on his way to the Okhla mandi in his rickshaw, police said.

A speeding, unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into him and the driver fled the scene after the incident, they said.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at the Defence Colony police station, following which a team was rushed to the spot. By the time police arrived, Singh was already shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with multiple injuries.

Doctors subsequently declared him unfit to give a statement.

"Singh succumbed to his injuries on July 18. No CCTV footage was available from the scene, making the identification of the vehicle difficult. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," a police officer said.

