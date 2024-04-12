New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A school bus hit a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw near IP state police station in Central Delhi on Friday.

In the collision, the bike was crushed by the bus following which the rider was seriously injured, who died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. The bus belonged to a private school.

The auto driver sustained injuries.

The police are investigating the matter and have seized the bus.

Earlier on April 11, at least 18 people were injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, identified by its registration number DL1PD6164, collided with a roadside pole in Rajouri Garden.

Fifteen of the injured were rushed to the ESIC Hospital in Basai Darapur, while the remaining three were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for medical attention.

No fatalities were reported in the incident.

Fire Brigade personnel and PCR vans were deployed promptly to aid in the evacuation and assist the injured.

An FIR under applicable sections of law has been registered in the Rajouri Garden Police Station. Further, the Crime Team was called on the spot for inspection.

The reason of the accident will be established based on the report of the Crime Team and mechanical inspection of the vehicle, said police. (ANI)

