Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): A major political rift has surfaced within the Mahayuti alliance after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Dhangekar levelled a series of serious allegations against Union Minister of State (MoS) and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol.

In his statement, Dhangekar accused Mohol of involvement in the Jain Hostel land purchase case, claiming there are multiple pieces of evidence linking the minister to the deal. He further accused Mohol of misusing his position during his tenure as Pune Mayor, alleging that he used a private builder's vehicle and extended undue benefits to the same builder through several redevelopment projects in the Kothrud area.

Dhangekar said, "When holding a constitutional post as Mayor, was it ethical for Mohol to use a private businessman's vehicle? Did the PMC, with a Rs 9,000 crore budget, not have funds to provide an official car for the Mayor? While using the builder's vehicle, how many projects were sanctioned to benefit the same builder?"

He further alleged that the controversial Vetal Tekdi Tunnel Road, HCMTR, and Balbharati Paud Phata Link Road projects were being pushed to favour certain builders owning land in the area. "These projects were not meant to ease traffic congestion but to benefit a few select builders. If one checks the builder's financial records over the last five years, it will show how rapidly their wealth increased through misuse of power and money laundering," Dhangekar claimed.

He added, "Many mayors have contributed to Pune's growth, but none have had such a corrupt record as the present MP. The Jain Boarding transaction must be cancelled, and all those involved in this land grab should face legal action."

Replying to the allegations against him, Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol said, " Yesterday Uday Samant was in Pune and I heard his statement. He said that Shiv Sena workers should not make statements that could harm Eknath Shinde, and likewise, BJP workers should not make statements that could harm Devendra ji. I believe Uday Samant should also be informed about one of his leaders in Pune. He should know about that person; political comments do happen, but this person (Ravindra Dhangekar) is making low-level personal comments.

He further said that Dhangekar had made similar low-level personal remarks even during the Lok Sabha elections, but the people of Pune put him in his place at that time. "We don't have any complaint, but these things should be looked into; the rest we are capable enough to handle," he said.

He further said, "As for the allegations against me, I would like to tell the media: whatever allegations you are considering, look at the evidence before you report. Report whatever news you must, but report the truth and not based on rumours. Such personal comments will only spoil Pune's atmosphere. This is not Pune's culture. I do not see a political rift here; it is just an individual's problem. Regarding the car allegations, I am the first Mayor of Pune who used his personal vehicle, and information about this car was also provided in my election affidavit." (ANI)

