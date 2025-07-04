Guwahati, Jul 4 (PTI) Assam can evolve into a hub of higher education with the right kind of initiatives, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has said.

He also hailed steps taken by the Education Department in strengthening the academic ecosystem and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Acharya had a meeting with State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu here on Thursday during which he briefed the governor about the department's current initiatives, projects, policies and future roadmap.

The meeting underscored the government's focused approach to usher in a new era of academic transformation rooted in quality, inclusivity and global competitiveness, officials said.

“With the right kind of initiatives, the state can evolve into a hub of higher education,” Acharya said.

Pegu placed before the governor the detailed roadmap for curriculum restructuring in line with the existing and emerging multidisciplinary learning frameworks, faculty development and digital enablement, the officials said.

The governor also highlighted the need for a robust academic ecosystem, which empowers students, equips educators and becomes helpful in elevating Assam's standing on the national and global education map.

