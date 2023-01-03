Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): As protests against Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' continued, workers of the Hindu Jagran Manch, a right wing organisation, staged a demonstration at INOX theatre in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, demanding that the management not release the movie here.

The workers raised slogans and also submitted a memorandum to the theatre management for not releasing Pathaan in the theatre.

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Students, Parents During on January 27.

President of Hindu Jagran Manch Jagdish Khatri said, "If the film Pathaan is released, then there will be a fierce protest. Today, we have given a memorandum to the management of Inox Theater regarding the non-release of the film."

On the other hand, Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Agrawal said, "The workers of Hindu Jagran Manch have submitted a memorandum to INOX not to release the movie Pathan. Nonetheless, no assurance has been given to Hindu Jagran Manch on behalf of Inox Theater regarding the release or non-release of the film."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 'Drunk' Man Hacks Wife to Death in Her Sleep for Scolding Him in Namakkal.

The controversy started after State Home Minister Narottam Mishra made his objections to one of the songs of the movie 'Besharam Rang'.

Mishra then told media persons, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

Mishra's statement came two days after the song was released.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)