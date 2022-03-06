New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has reached Vienna on his way back to India from Slovakia where he coordinated evacuations of Indians from the war-hit Ukraine.

In a tweet, the Indian embassy said the ambassador received Rijiju in the Austrian capital.

"With great pleasure and honour Ambassador Jaideep Mazumder welcomed Hon'ble Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju Ji in Vienna, enroute to India from Bratislava, during his and Team MEA's successful efforts for Operation Ganga," the embassy tweeted.

With the Ukrainian airspace having been shut for civilian aircraft amid the ongoing Russian military offensive, India is evacuating its citizens through Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia under Operation Ganga.

Union ministers Rijiju, Gen V K Singh (retd), Hardeep Singh Puri and Jyotiraditya Scindia were sent to the countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate evacuation of Indians from the war-hit country.

