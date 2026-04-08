Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): The ceremonial Gadu Ghada oil kalash yatra for the ceremonial bath of Lord Badri Vishal commenced from Narendra Nagar and reached its first halt on Wednesday at the chela chet ram rest house on railway road in Rishikesh.

The procession witnessed the participation of spiritual and political dignitaries, including Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who paid their respects during the journey.

Also Read | Rampur Shocker: Man Kills Wife During Heated Argument While Having S*x, Arrested After Confession.

Hundreds of devotees gathered along the route to offer prayers and seek blessings from the sacred oil kalash, marking the continuation of a centuries-old religious tradition. The event was organized under the guidance of the Shri Badrinath Dimri Religious Central Panchayat, whose office bearers were also present.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Ashutosh Dimri, President of the Shri Badrinath Dimri Religious Central Panchayat, said, "The Gadu Ghada Oil Kalash Yatra, which commenced from the royal court of Narendra Nagar, will pass through various stops before reaching Badrinath Dham on April 22."

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 47 Lottery Result of April 8, 2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

He added that on April 23, following the ceremonial bath (snan) of Lord Badrinath, the sesame oil extracted by married women at the Narendra Nagar royal court will be used for the sacred bath of the deity.

"The tradition of using this specially prepared oil for the abhishek has been followed for centuries," Dimri said. "It is a practice that not only holds immense spiritual significance but also strengthens the cultural and religious heritage of our region. We are committed to ensuring that this custom continues in the years to come."

The Yatra, with its symbolic oil kalash, reflects the deep devotion of the people towards Lord Badri Vishal and emphasizes community participation in religious rituals. The procession will continue through multiple stops across the region before culminating at Badrinath Dham, where the abhishek will be performed as part of the grand annual celebrations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)