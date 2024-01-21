Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 21 (PTI) Ritualistic sacrifice of roosters in a temple, a practice banned in the state, was prevented in a village in this north Kerala district following a complaint by an animal rights organisation.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had lodged a complaint with Kozhikode Rural police and the Revenue Divisional Office, Vadakara, after coming to know about the annual practice of rooster sacrifice at the Sri Puthari Chathoth temple in Chombala village.

Following the complaint, the RDO sought a report from Edachery Police Station, within whose station limits the temple falls, on the issue.

The SHO of Edachery Police Station gave a report stating that the ritualistic practice was banned under the Kerala Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act, 1968, and that there was a possibility of law and order being affected in the area if the same was allowed.

In view of the report, the RDO directed the SHO to prevent the rooster sacrifice and ensure that law and order was maintained in the area.

Hailing the decision, PETA India, in a statement, commended the RDO and the police.

The animal rights organisation also said that at a time when India was launching space missions, "the archaic practice of animal sacrifice must end".

PETA India also said that under section 429 of the IPC, mischievously killing animals is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or with a fine or with both.

"Gujarat, Kerala, Puducherry, and Rajasthan already have laws in place prohibiting the religious sacrifice of any animal in any temple or its precinct.

"Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana prohibit it in any place of public religious worship or adoration or its precinct or in any congregation or procession connected with religious worship on a public street," PETA India said in its statement.

