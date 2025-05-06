Suti, May 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that river erosion has claimed 1,600 hectares of land in Murshidabad district, and the Centre was unmoved despite repeated calls for help.

Speaking at a programme here, she said the state government has spent Rs 800 crore to contain river erosion.

"River erosion has claimed over 1,600 hectares of land in Dhulian, Samserganj, Lalgola and Bhagabangola. We have given the Centre a proposal of Rs 1,300 crore, but they are sitting on it," she said.

"We have spent Rs 800 crore to contain river erosion, and will spend another Rs 175 crore," she added.

Banerjee also announced that to strengthen the administration in Suti, Dhulian and Farakka, the state government would set up a new sub-divisional office.

"I hope that the work will be completed in a month. The office will be set up at a centralised location," she said.

