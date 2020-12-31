Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to run a week-long 'Kisan Bachao-Desh Bachao' campaign from January 5 in all villages of the state in the backdrop of the farmers' protest against the Centre's new agri laws.

Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives will participate in the campaign during which they will demand withdrawal of the laws.

The decision on the campaign was taken in a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night.

Congress workers will stage sit-ins across the state on January 3 during the campaign to express their solidarity with the agitating farmers, sources said.

In the meeting, issues related to electricity to farmers, budget preparation, preparations for upcoming bypolls in three assemblies were also discussed.

The ministers were also asked to identify priorities of works in the year 2021.

