Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday emphasised the need for focussing more on research work in agricultural universities.

Addressing the second convocation ceremony of the Jodhpur Agriculture University, he said a good progress has been made in animal husbandry and agriculture sector in the state.

"There are five agricultural universities in the state and our focus should be on research, which will benefit the country and the state," Gehlot said in the virtual programme.

He also said the prime minister's slogan of doubling farmers' income will materialize when all states give priority to research through agriculture universities.

Gehlot also expressed his concerns about depleting groundwater levels.

"The water level is depleting and it is a matter of concern. We need to encourage drip irrigation and sprinklers in farming," he said.

He said the state government has not increased the power tariff for farmers and brought a new food processing policy.

