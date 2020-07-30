Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced free travel for girls and women in the state roadways buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan falls on August 3 this year.

No fare will be charged from female passengers in general and express buses (except AC, Volvo and All India Permit buses) of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation within the state.

Similarly, women and girls will be able to get free ride in the buses of Jaipur City Transport Services Ltd, a release said.

