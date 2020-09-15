Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) In a video conference streamed live to panchayats across Rajasthan, top doctors on Tuesday said the coronavirus pandemic was here to stay for a while and asked people to adhere to health protocols like masks and social distancing.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and senior officials of the state government, among others, participated in the virtual discussion.

Devi Shetty, chairman, Narayana Health, said the pandemic is going to last a year and there is a need to induct more doctors to handle the situation in future.

He said shops should open, travelling be started and other activities be run, but unnecessary gatherings and meetings should be stopped.

Several MPs, MLAs, district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs), sarpanch and ward panch in more than 8,000 panchayats across the state attended the video conference streamed live on social media platforms like Facebook and Youtube, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup said.

Noted cardiologist Naresh Trehan called upon the people to follow COVID-19 protocol to stay safe.

He, however, lamented that people have become careless as they assume that the virus will only impact them in a mild or moderate manner.

People should not take the disease lightly as some young patients have got long-term impact on their lungs due to coronavirus, he warned.

The cardiologist said a clear message should be communicated among the masses that maintaining social distancing, wearing protective masks and following other safety protocol is very important.

Trehan, chairman and MD of Medanta, also suggested that popular personalities, like politicians and officers, should appear in masks in public places in order to give a message to people.

Citing the example of Singapore, he said people are moving freely in that region, but they follow all protocols and no one is seen without a mask.

Stressing on wearing masks, gastroenterologist Shiv Sarin from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi said the curve of coronavirus may flatten in the next four months if everyone mandatorily wears masks because it reduces the chances of spread of the infection.

He said the government should introduce a 'No Mask- No Entry' rule.

Sarin also advocated moral policing for compliance of COVID-19 safety protocol, adding that those who wear masks should be respected and those not doing so should be publicly asked to follow the safety guidelines.

Earlier, CM Gehlot said the state government has held more than 100 review meetings, strengthened the health infrastructure and fulfilled its social commitment during the coronavirus crisis.

Swarup said nearly 1.75 lakh people watched the session live through various social media platforms.

