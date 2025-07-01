New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal and alleged that RJD and Tejashwi Yadav were destroying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of empowering backwards classes, Dalits, and women and their thought was against the Constitution and their purpose was to implement Sharia Law.

Gaurav Bhatia said, "Those who call themselves 'samajwadi' (socialists) in Bihar, their true face is 'namazwazi'. These 'namazwadi' do not want Babasaheb's Constitution, nor do they respect it. They only want Sharia Law... They want to empower only one community. RJD and Tejashwi Yadav are destroying PM Narendra Modi's idea of empowering backwards classes, Dalits, and women. You talk about Sharia, while the BJP will continue talking about the Constitution. Tejashwi Yadav said that he will throw the Constitutionally passed Waqf Amendment Bill in the dustbin. The master of appeasement, Maulana Tejashwi Yadav, have you ever read the Constitution?... Can a state government disregard a law that has been passed in the Parliament and signed by the President?"

He further alleged that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress manifesto said that it wanted to implement Sharia Law.

"The Congress manifesto said that it wanted to implement Sharia Law. Personal Laws will be implemented. Reservations will be based on religion, which is against the Constitution. NDA will never allow their plans to succeed. On 2010 May 7, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the Waqf board has snatched the land of the government and the common man and strong laws are required to control it. If Tejashwi Yadav gives hate speech against the Waqf Amendment Act, then his purpose is to create a division in society. Our government in Bihar talks about development, and they talk about Sharia Law. In Karnataka, they snatched the rights of the backwards and gave them to Muslims," he said.

He further said that the Waqf Amendment Bill case is pending in the Supreme Court, and the rights are reserved with it.

He further said, "We all know that this matter (petitions against Waqf Amendment Bill) is pending in the SC, which has reserved the order. Why does Tejashwi Yadav have such an anarchist approach, and why is he demeaning the SC? When the SC has not even pronounced a verdict, how can he claim that this law is unconstitutional? Has 9th fail Tejashwi Yadav become more important than the SC? Jungle Raj looks like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav."

Gaurav Bhatia said, "Tejashwi Yadav is now asking for 20 months, meanwhile, the people of Bihar gave more than a decade to the Yadav family. The value of human life was lost. There was a fodder scam. Tejashwi Yadav is now talking about youth, but they only think about their party. They still haven't been able to have a President from outside their family. They never gave a chance to anyone outside their family to become the CM. Now they're talking about youth? Youth, women and the backwards class are standing with NDA."

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while countering the ruling alliance's 'Jungle Raj' jibe, saying that their "tactics of spreading fear are not going to work". The State faces assembly elections later in the year.

Addressing at the Vaishya Representative Conference in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance in Bihar over trade and asserted that never talk about those issues but only about jungle raj.

"We have been in opposition for the last 20 years, and they are still crying over us. Why are they not taking accountability for their work? What have they done? What's their blueprint to increase trade in Bihar? How will they make small enterprises more beneficial? They'll never talk about that. They will say that Jungle Raaj will come. I have also been the Deputy CM for 18 months. Did the people not come out of their homes? BJP's tactics of spreading fear are not going to work in this age," Tejashwi Yadav said. (ANI)

