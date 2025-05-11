Patna (Bihar) [India], May 11 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday demanded a special session of Parliament to thank the army for their bravery and response to Pakistani forces.

Yadav also called for a symbolic gesture of appreciation from Parliament, stating, "Now we all want, and we have also tweeted to the Prime Minister and made this request, that a special session of Parliament should be called."

He said the session should recognise the military's efforts, saying, "All members of the armed forces should be thanked and honoured for their bravery. A special session of Parliament should be held so that, just as the Army has given a strong response to Pakistan, we, through Parliament and on behalf of the entire nation, can express our gratitude to the Army for the courage they have shown."

Yadav expressed strong support for the Indian armed forces amid rising tensions with Pakistan. He praised the military's capabilities, saying they have repeatedly taught Pakistan a lesson and will soon "neutralise" it again.

"Look, from the very beginning, we have said that we have full faith in the Indian Army, and the way they have shown bravery and courage in giving a strong response to Pakistan, the Indian Army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan. We are proud of the Indian Army," Yadav said.

Yadav emphasized the opposition's solidarity with the government's stance on national security, calling for the complete eradication of terrorism and separatism from the country.

"We have said from day one that if there is any need for a response or action, the entire opposition and all of us stand together in support," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament.

In his letter, Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge urged PM Modi to convene a special session over several issues including Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

"In view of latest developments Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan. As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of this request," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi reiterated the "unanimous request" of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament "immediately."

"It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, first announced by U.S. President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly," Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon.

"Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.

At a joint press conference earlier in the morning, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature and are being responded to effectively.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The terror attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

