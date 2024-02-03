New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): RJD MP Manoj Jha on Saturday criticised the conferring of Bharat Ratna on BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, calling him the creator of the temple-mosque dispute that wasted 40 years of the country.

Jha also questioned PM Modi's disregard for the socialist leader, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

"40 years of this country have been spent in the dispute whose creator was Lal Krishna Advani, the temple-mosque dispute. It seems that now there has been a displacement of ideals. There is no one in the society with a bigger message than Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi not paying attention to him?" RJD MP Manoj Jha told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that veteran leader LK Advani played a key role in the making of New India and called the former Deputy Prime Minister a devotee and follower of Lord Rama.

Scindia congratulated Advani on being picked for the Bharat Ratna on Saturday, saying that he is an inspiration for all.

"I am filled with immense joy at the news of the announcement of the conferment of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor, on the most respected Lal Krishna Advani ji, the senior most leader of the country, who played a key role in the making of New India, a devotee and follower of Lord Rama, and an inspiration to us all," Scindia said in a post on 'X'.

Further, Union Minister Scindia said that honouring Lal Krishna Advani has given a moment of happiness to crores of Indians and pride to the party workers.

"By honouring Lal Krishna Advani with the highest honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a moment of happiness to crores of Indians and pride to the party workers. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Government of India," the Union Minister said.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Saturday said that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove in his life to the best of his abilities.

In a statement, LK Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility.

LK Advani said he has been inspired by the motto 'Idam-na-mama' and expressed his gratitude to BJP workers, RSS Swayamsevaks and those with whom he worked in his long journey in public life.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement.

"Ever since I joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as its volunteer at the age of 14, I have sought reward in only one thing- in dedicated and selfless service to my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me. What has inspired my life is the motto 'Idam-na-mama' - 'This life is not mine, my life is for my nation'," he added.

Advani, 96, who served as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister, recalled his long association with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP ideology Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

"Today, I gratefully remember two persons with whom I had the honour of working closely - Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he said.

"My heartfelt gratitude to millions of my party workers, swayamsevaks and others with whom I had the privilege of working throughout my journey in public life," he added.

The BJP leader said that his family has been the greatest source of strength.

"I also express my deepest feelings for members of my family, especially my dear departed wife Kamla. They have been the greatest source of strength and sustenance in my life."

He also expressed thanks to the President and PM Modi.

"My sincere thanks to President Droupadi Murmuji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing this honour on me. May our great country progress to the pinnacle of 'greatness and glory," he said.

PM Modi, who addressed an event at Sambalpur in Odisha on Saturday, described LK Advani as a "great son" of India and said his being awarded Bharat Ratna shows that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives to its service. (ANI)

