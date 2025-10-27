Patna (Bihar) [India], October 27 (ANI): RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari on Monday said that his party had no objection to the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls but urged the poll body to ensure that the exercise is conducted fairly and without bias.

"There is no objection to the SIR. However, it is not right to steal votes through SIR or to deprive any citizen of the country of their right to vote. During the Bihar SIR, many irregularities were observed, and proof of them was provided. EC should conduct the electoral process without being biased. If the Election Commission is seen working in favour of the government, the opposition will counter it," Tiwari said.

The Election Commission has scheduled a press conference for 4.15 pm today to share details of the nationwide SIR. Earlier, on October 6, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had announced that the revision of voter lists would be carried out across the country.

On Thursday, the Election Commission directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to finalise preparations for the SIR in their respective States and Union Territories, according to a press release.

The two-day conference of CEOs on SIR preparedness concluded at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi recently.

According to the press release, the Commission assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in their respective States and UTs. The ECI also interacted one-on-one with the CEOs of poll-bound States and UTs, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal.

Queries raised by the CEOs were also clarified after the presentations by senior officers of the Commission on the SIR process.

The conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. CEOs of the States and UTs from across the country attended the Conference. (ANI)

