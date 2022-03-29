Meerut (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to study the Uttar Pradesh election results and streamline the party organisation.

The decision was taken at the RLD's national executive meeting held in Delhi.

In the meeting, Chaudhary proposed a committee comprising three members of the executive committee to study the Uttar Pradesh Assembly results and recommend organisational reforms, RLD spokesperson Surendra Sharma told PTI.

This committee will visit districts of Uttar Pradesh and submit its report by April 15, he said.

"This committee will recommend changes in the basic structure of the party on the basis of the election review report. Baba Hardev, K P Chaudhary and Chaudhary Praveen Singh have been nominated to this organisation reform committee," Sharma said.

The RLD, which had contested the Uttar Pradesh polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, had fielded candidates on 33 seats and won eight of them.

During the national executive meeting, Chaudhary also expressed concern over the "growing economic crisis" in the country and said the hike in prices of diesel, petrol and LPG on a daily basis is burdening the common man, he said.

Party members called for strongly fighting the upcoming municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh and the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The next national executive meeting of the RLD will be held on April 24, Sharma said.

