Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal said on Sunday the RLP-Aazad Samaj Party alliance will make Rajasthan "free of the BJP and the Congress".

He said the alliance will reach the pinnacle of power in the country in the coming days.

Also Read | Hemant Patil Resigns as MP: Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena Leader Announces Resignation Over Ongoing Maratha Reservation Protests in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

"The 'Satta Sankalp Maharally' has been organised in Jaipur today to free Rajasthan of the Congress and the BJP," Beniwal told PTI, adding people from all sections of society including dalits, farmers, minorities and soldiers came for the rally.

Beniwal said that from this mega rally, every RLP and Aazad Samaj Party worker will take the message of change within Rajasthan to every village.

Also Read | Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Maharashtra Government Is Always on Alert, Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Aazad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad said the alliance is not just for the dalits and jat communities but also for farmers, workers, labourers, youths, backwards, tribals, minorities and every class that has been treated in an unjust manner or which has been prevented from progressing.

"When both of us (RLP and Aazad Samaj Party) go among the public and appeal for their support, you will see the results," he said.

In the last elections, 80 lakh people had voted against the BJP and Congress and this time there are 90 lakh new voters, he said. "We have made a plan to give voice to the issues of these voters," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)