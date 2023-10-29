Mumbai, October 29: In the backdrop of the blasts that took place at a prayer meeting in Kerala's Kalamassery, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government is always on alert given that big cities like Mumbai and Pune are in the state. "We are always on alert, no separate alert has been given, but we are careful because big cities like Mumbai and Pune are in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government is on vigil and ensuring that no untoward incident takes place. "We have to constantly take care that no wrong activities take place. Our efforts are going on in that direction," he said. Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Man Puts Out Video Message Claiming Responsibility for Multiple Blasts at Christian Religious Gathering in Kalamassery.

One person was killed and several critically wounded in the bomb explosion that took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witness believers at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery area in Ernakulam district.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the explosion an unfortunate incident and said that the state government is taking it very seriously. "It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation," Vijayan said. Kerala Convention Centre Blast: IED in Tiffin Box Used for Explosion, Terror Act Suspected After Multiple Bomb Blasts Rock Christian Prayer Meeting in Kalamassery.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation in the state after a bomb explosion took place at the convention centre. Shah also instructed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the NSG to reach on the spot and start an inquiry into the incident.

The National Security Guard (NSG) has rushed one of its bomb disposal units from Delhi to Kerala to collect and inquire about the materials used in the explosion.

