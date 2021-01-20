Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) Personnel of the RPF and GRP rescued a 29-year-old woman, who allegedly tried to commit suicide along with her two children, by jumping on the railway track at Thane station in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the woman jumped on the tracks with her two children, aged 12 and two years, at Thane Railway station, senior inspector N G Khadkikar of the GRP said.

The police and GRP personnel, who were present at the spot, saw the woman and children and pulled them back on the platform just as a suburban local train entered the station, the official said.

The woman identified as Seema Vinod Parmar has said that her husband is lodged in Taloja Jail and she had paid for a lawyer who had failed to appear in court, as result of which the family is facing financial difficulties, he said.

The woman was depressed and had decided to take the extreme step, he added.

