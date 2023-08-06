Shravasti (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Six Nepalese nationals, including two children, were killed when their SUV hit a tree and fell into a ditch in Econa area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took lace on Saturday evening when the SUV driver attempted to avoid cattle on the road and rammed into a tree.

Also Read | PM Modi Statue in Pune: Statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Touted as Tallest in the World, to Be Erected in Lavasa, Says Report.

The victims were resides of Tribhuvan Chowk area of Nepalganj city in Nepal, they said.

Those killed were identified as Nilansh (36), Niti (20), Deepika (35), Vaibhav alias Sonu (36). The minor children killed in the accident are yet to be identified.

Also Read | Hyderabad Woman Starving in Chicago: Indian Authorities Offer to Fly Home ‘Depressed’ Woman Student Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi From Telangana.

The SUV driver was seriously injured and has been admitted to the Bahraich Medical College.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)