A large portion of a road caved in at Delhi's Janakpuri area (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A large portion of a road caved in at Delhi's Janakpuri area, leaving a gaping hole police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and no injuries were reported. Traffic police put up barricades around the site to prevent any inadvertent mishaps.

Visuals of the site showed the road has sunk into a pond-like shape and authorities have not provided any reasons for the cave-in.

In March this year, a similar road cave happened on Delhi's Press Enclave Road.

Earlier a road in the national capital's RK Puram caved in on February 22 wherein a dog and two bikes fell inside the hole created due to the collapse. No fatalities were reported in the incident.

Roads in many cities around the country have witnessed road cave-ins recently.

In January this year, a portion of the Mahalakshmi Layout main road in Karnataka's Bengaluru caved in, days after it had been asphalted.

In December last year, a road caved in the Goshamahal area of Hyderabad leading to chaos in the area, however, no one was reportedly injured in the incident.

Investigations had revealed the possible reason behind the road caving in to be a waterline beneath the road.

In August 2021 Maldevata-Sahasradhara link road at Kheri village in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand merged into the river due to the incessant rainfall. (ANI)

