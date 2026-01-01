New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that messages should be sent to all registered driving licence holders and vehicle owners to download the 'Mhari Sadak' app so that maximum citizens can use the app and contribute towards making all roads in the state pothole-free.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting of the Mhari Sadak app. He informed that so far, 24,482 complaints have been received on the app, out of which action has been taken to resolve 10,501 complaints, work is in progress on 12,930 complaints, and the remaining complaints are also being addressed. Upon resolution of complaints received through the app, 1,770 citizens have expressed satisfaction, and about 1.18 lakh km of roads have been made pothole-free.

Taking serious note of the incorrect disposal of complaints, the Chief Minister directed strict action against the concerned officers. He ordered time-bound and swift action after initiating inquiries against around two dozen district- and sub-division-level officers for overdue complaints on the app. He also reviewed in detail the issues faced by citizens while reporting potholes on the app and issued necessary directions to officers for their resolution.

The Chief Minister said that monthly review meetings of the Mhari Sadak app will be held at the district level under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioners, and necessary instructions in this regard have been issued to the officers, said the release. He directed the Engineer-in-Chief, Public Works Department, to submit a detailed report at the earliest regarding how many roads have been repaired so far, how many are currently under repair, and by when the remaining works will be completed.

As per the release, Nayab Singh Saini said that the Mhari Sadak app is functioning as an important citizen interface platform for infrastructure-related feedback in Haryana. While the system has shown commendable performance in data collection and public participation, efforts are being made to further improve departmental response, real-time tracking, and public communication. Roads under various departments, including Urban Local Bodies, Public Works Department, Haryana Urban Development Authority, Haryana State Marketing Board, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Zila Parishad, GMDA, PMDA, and others, have been brought under this app to make them pothole-free.

The Chief Minister said that providing information about road-related problems is the responsibility of every citizen. Complaints related to roads are being successfully registered and resolved promptly through the app. He added that the government will select one road in each district and develop it as a smart road, along with the construction of pathways alongside such roads, said the release. The Mhari Sadak app was launched by the government just last month, and since then, 19,629 people have downloaded the app.

He further informed that funds have been released for the repair works of approximately 46,531 kilometres of roads across the state. In addition, white road markings have been completed on about 3,000 kilometres of roads to ensure better visibility for vehicles during foggy conditions, as per the release.

During the meeting, PPT presentations prepared by several districts were also showcased, highlighting details of pothole-filling works. (ANI)

