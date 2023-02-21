New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested an armed robber who allegedly tried to rob a bank in the Model Town area of the national capital on Tuesday.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused's name is Raja and he was in an inebriated condition.

According to police officials, the accused entered the bank, went to the cash counter and asked the bank employee to hand over the cash. When the employee asked him for the chequebook, he started searching in the bag and took out the pistol from the bag.

The police recovered one semi-automatic pistol along with 2 magazines, 7 live cartridges and 5 empty cartridges from his possession.

"It was revealed that the accused fired 5 rounds aiming at the roof of the bank in order to commit robbery. Legal action is being taken in this regard," said Delhi Police officials.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

