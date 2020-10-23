Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified robbers who attempted to break an ATM machine and steal cash in the wee hours of Thursday, an official said.

The ATM centre is located at Saipras locality in suburban Mulund, he said.

Also Read | Sultanganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

According to the official, local residents noticed two people engaged in suspicious activity inside the ATM centre.

They caught hold of the duo but they managed to escape before the police arrived, he said.

Also Read | Air India Passenger of Delhi-Goa Flight Says Terrorist Present Onboard, Triggers Panic.

However, mobile phone of one of the robbers was recovered from the spot by the police, the official said, adding a case has been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)