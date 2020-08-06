Dharamshala, Aug 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the 8.8-km-long Rohtang tunnel, being built on the Leh-Manali highway, in the last week of September, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

He said the tunnel will give all-weather connectivity to the remote and border areas of the state.

The strategically important project is being completed at a cost of around Rs 3,200 crore, he said.

"The tunnel, which was a dream of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is expected to be inaugurated in the last week of September by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will give all weather connectivity to the remote and border areas," the chief minister told reporters here.

The tunnel is one of the longest road tunnels in the country and is being built at an elevation of 10,171 feet under Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas.

It will reduce the distance between Manali and Lahual-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong by around 45 kilometres.

He said in order to improve activities and access in the border areas, the state government is cooperating with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to develop helipads in areas bordering China.

In reply to a question, the chief minister said the state government has decided that temples will remain closed for public till August end owing to rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country as well as the state and in view of other infectious diseases during the rainy season.

In reply to a question, the chief minister said the state government has decided that temples will remain closed for public till August end owing to rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country as well as the state and in view of other infectious diseases during the rainy season.

Replying to another question, Thakur said the state government desires to conduct Panchayat elections on time in the state.

The Reds won the second game 4-0.

“It's definitely different,” Gardenhire said.

“You can use your bullpen a lot different, earlier in the game and try to get through that part. We had, you know, opener in both games, so we had to use a lot of pen guys.”

A shorter game can take less of a toll on a team's bullpen, and it also presents a chance for a dominant starter to shine.

“Sounds obvious, but everything happens faster. It's almost like one good way to look at it is the first inning becomes the third inning,” Reds manager David Bell said before Sunday's games.

“I remember in the minor leagues seeing a lot of pitching gems in the seven-inning games, so I think it's an opportunity for starting pitchers — to really from pitch one, you can see the end a little bit quicker.”

Sure enough, Cincinnati's Trevor Bauer threw a two-hit shutout in the second game against Detroit. But that effort took 2 hours, 36 minutes, and the opener was played in 2:25. That would feel short if it were a nine-inning game, but it wasn't like the Reds and Tigers just breezed through the day.

The Tigers have another doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday against St. Louis — if the Cardinals can play.

There was a time when doubleheaders were a constant presence in the majors. The Boston Braves played a record 46 of them in 1945, according to SportRadar. But last year, there were only 33 doubleheaders total, and the New York Yankees led the way with seven.

Now these seven-inning doubleheaders are a possibility every team should be prepared to face.

“We'll do our best when that's in front of us, try and win those games. Obviously, it's a little bit different,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

“You know, it's hard to know how you attack those days until you're there and what the day before looked like, what the days coming up look like — who's on the mound those days? Those are all things you kind of factor in as you get closer. I don't know how much necessarily changed, other than it's a little bit different circumstances that we have to navigate.” (AP)

