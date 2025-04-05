New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman died after falling from a roller coaster ride at a water park in the Kapashera area of Delhi on Thursday, police officials said.

The woman, identified as Priyanka, had visited the water park with a group of friends. During one of the roller coaster rides, she reportedly lost her balance and fell, sustaining severe injuries. Following the incident, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared her dead.

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining whether there was any negligence in safety measures or equipment malfunction. Eyewitness statements and CCTV footage are being reviewed to determine the exact cause of the accident.

According to Delhi Police, medico-legal case (MLC) information was received at the Kapashera police station, stating that a woman named Priyanka had fallen from a swing and was declared dead at Manipal Hospital. She had been admitted by her friend, Nikhil.

A police team visited Manipal Hospital and collected the medico-legal case certificate of the deceased. The certificate noted ear, nose, and throat bleeding. Visible injuries included a lacerated wound on the right leg, a puncture wound on the left leg, and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee, an official said.

Police recorded the statement of Nikhil, who said that he and Priyanka had gone to Fun and Food Village and taken a roller coaster ride around 6:15 pm. When the ride started, Priyanka fell off, he said.

The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted, and the body was handed over to her family, police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

