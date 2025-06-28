Itanagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Commander Ronie Chowpoo from Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district has become the first officer from the state to command a frontline Indian naval warship in the Eastern Fleet, an official statement said on Saturday.

His appointment marks an important milestone and serves as an inspiration to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

Commander Chowpoo, a first-generation Indian Navy officer, was commissioned into the executive branch of the Navy in 2008. A specialist in communication and electronic warfare, he has served on various frontline warships, including guided missile destroyers and frigates, the statement said.

Over the course of his distinguished career, he has held key operational and staff appointments at Naval headquarters, Fleet headquarters, and other strategic institutions, it added.

An alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun, and the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakwasla, Commander Chowpoo's professional journey reflects determination and excellence.

His rise from the 'Land of the Rising Sun' to commanding a warship in the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet, also called the 'Sunrise Fleet', underscores a powerful story of perseverance and commitment, it said.

Heartfelt congratulations have poured in for Commander Chowpoo and his family on this landmark accomplishment.

