New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday remanded Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Rajesh Yadav to 14 days of judicial custody after two days of CBI remand for the interrogation in a bribery case.

District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, remanded the accused, Rajesh Yadav, to judicial custody after hearing the submissions of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court was directed to produce the accused before the court on November 30, 2023. He was arrested on November 13, 2023.

He has been arrested by the agency while receiving a bribe of Rs. 4.5 lakh on behalf of the other absconding accused Sub Inspector Varun Chichi.

Both the accused persons are Delhi police officials and were posted at Barakhamba Police Station in New Delhi.

On the last date, the court also perused the transcription of the audio recording. The court noted that the accused received the bribe and informed the co-accused that the money was 4.5 lakh, not 5 lakh.

The CBI's prosecutor, Amjad Ali had submitted that the accused, Rajesh, received bribe money on behalf of Varun Chichi, who is absconding. He said a case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

The agency has said that custodial interrogation is required to collect evidence and arrest of co-accused. The arrested accused is the partner of the other accused.

On the other hand, advocate Dhananjay Rai, had appeared for Rajesh Yadav and opposed the remand of the accused.

He submitted that there is no connection between Rajesh and Varun. The accused persons only shared the room. He even did not take the packet. He only asked the complainant to put it on a table.

On the other hand, the CBI prosecutor rebutted and submitted that the accused checked the bribe money and then he kept the same in his almirah.

The public prosecutor also said that the accused also had a conversation with the co-accused Varun. All the conversation has been recorded.

The court asked the prosecutor Was the money was visible from the packet. He replied that money was visible. It was kept in the almirah by the accused after receiving it. (ANI)

