Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): After a video describing Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district as "Chota Pakistan" (mini Pakistan) went viral and triggered outrage, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ordered the Superintendent of Police to look into the matter and take action accordingly.

"I will speak to the SP to look into it. I will also tell Police to take action accordingly," said Bommai.

The video which was allegedly shot on Eid-Ul-Fitr shows a large group of Muslim men on the roadside returning after offering prayers from Eidgah Ground.

The person shooting the video was allegedly heard saying, "Yeh bi Pakistan hain, Chota" (this is mini Pakistan). "Kavalande bole tho Chota Pakistan, theek hain" (Kavalande means mini Pakistan)." (ANI)

