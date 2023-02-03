Darrang (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): A carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was found near Bhabapur camp inside the Orang National Park here on Thursday, a senior forest department official said.

According to Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldoi Wildlife Division, the Royal Bengal tiger died a few days back due to old-age-related issues.

The forest staff immediately alarmed the higher authorities.

"Immediately we along with the veterinary team rushed to the spot for post-mortem. We suspect that the tiger died due to old-age-related issues. It's a natural death," the DFO added.

The carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he added. (ANI)

