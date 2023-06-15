Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Timely intervention of the Railway Protection Force's staff (RPF) saved the life of an aged male passenger on Thursday who fell down on the platform at Ranchi Railway Station while trying to board a moving train, the officials said.

"One RPF staff saved a passenger's life while he was trying to board train no 17007 (Darbhanga Express) when it was leaving from Ranchi Railway station on Thursday," officials said.

According to the officials, the passenger was trying to board the train but couldn't board properly. He might have fallen down and stuck between the moving train and the platform but the on-duty RPF staff of Ranchi ran towards him and grabbed the passenger, preventing him from falling onto the track and saving him from a fatal incident.

"Once the passenger was saved, the train manager stopped the train and the passenger boarded the train," the officials added.

Good work was done by the staff of RPF Ranchi under the initiative of operation "Jeevan Raksha", as mentioned in the official statement. (ANI)

