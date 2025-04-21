New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): In a significant blow to Naxalism, three high-profile wanted leaders of the banned outfit, including one carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, among eight members were neutralized on Monday in a joint operation in Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

Among the eight naxals neutralized in the operation were three high-profile individuals with bounties of Rs 1 crore, Rs 25 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

Also Read | Nishikant Dubey Remarks Against CJI: Attorney General Will Give Permission, Says Supreme Court on Contempt Action Against BJP Leader.

Prayag Manjhi alias Vivek had a bounty of Rs 1 crore, Arvind Yadav carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh, and Sahebram Manjhi, also known as Rahul Manjhi had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh. The remaining naxals have been identified as Mahesh Manjhi alias Mota, Talu, Raju Manjhi, Gangaram, and Mahesh.

Prayag Manjhi (60), was the Central Committee Member (CCM) of Eastern Regional Bureau of Naxals.

Also Read | 'The Bishop of Rome, Francis, Returned to the Father's House': Read Full Text of Announcement of Death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

The bodies of the Naxals were recovered following an exchange of fire between the rebel group as well as the 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit of Central Reserve Police Force and state police force.

The exchange of fire began around 5.30 am in Lugu hills under Lalpania area of Bokaro.

As per the CRPF, the troops recovered a cache of arms from the site, including one AK-series rifle, one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), three INSAS rifles, one pistol, and eight country-made Bharmar rifles.

"No injuries or casualties have been reported among the security personnel involved in the operation," the CRPF said in a statement.

"The gunfire has ceased, and a thorough search operation is currently underway in the area to ensure complete sanitization and to trace any remaining insurgents or hidden weaponry," added the CRPF, India's largest Central Armed Police Forces under Ministry of Home Affairs mandated to ensure internal security in its area of jurisdiction.

Officials said that the search was going on and the operation was part of an intensified campaign by security forces to dismantle Naxalism activities in the region.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the security forces for the operation through a post on 'X' handle.

"Our march to eliminate Naxalism continues unabated. Today security forces achieved another significant success in the ongoing operation to uproot Naxalism. In an encounter at Lugu Hills in Bokaro, Jharkhand, 8 Maoists were neutralised, including a top-level naxal leader, Vivek, who carried a reward of Rs1 crore, and two other notorious Naxalites. The operation is being continued. Applaud our security forces." the Home Minister posted on 'X'.

The fresh operation resulted the killing of a total of 93 Naxals neutralized this year so far in a joint operation involving CRPF. In the last five years from 2020 to 2024, a total of 178 Naxals have been neutralized in such joint operation in which CRPF was involved. Of them, maximum of 104 Naxals were neutralized in 2024, 15 in 2023, 12 in 2022, 15 in 2021, and 32 in 2020. Majority of the Naxals were neutralized in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)