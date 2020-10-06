Ghaziabad, Oct 6 (PTI) About 650 kg of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 1 crore was seized here and a man was arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a secret information, Kavi Nagar police team on Monday intercepted a canter truck bearing the registration number of Odisha near wave city colony located at NH-24 in the city, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

The ganja was being smuggled from Odisha and was supposed to be delivered to NCR, he said.

During a search operation, police recovered 26 gunny bags containing six quintals and 50 kg of ganja concealed under bananas and vegetables, the SSP said.

A car was parked infront of the truck and two drug peddlers were sitting inside it. After seeing the police, the duo fled from the spot, leaving the car on the road, he said.

During interrogation, truck driver Dashrath Khura told the police that the ganja was loaded on October 1 from Khora Pooth in Odisha by drug peddlers, Manohar and Bhaskar, who fled from the area.

Khura was arrested and the truck along with the ganja was seized, the SSP added.

