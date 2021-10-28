Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it has released Rs 160 crore for providing assistance to around five lakh farmers who were affected by the floods in 44 districts of the state.

The government has dispensed the relief package after assessing the crop losses, an official statement issued here said.

The chief minister has also instructed officials to give appropriate and immediate compensation to the farmers affected by the floods, it added.

The process of damage assessment has been intensified in the flood-affected districts, it said.

According to department officials, a loss assessment of Rs 180 crore was assessed, of which Rs 160 crore assistance has been released to over 4.77 lakh farmers through the State Disaster Response Fund, it said.

