New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) An estimated Rs 200 crore worth of business has been affected due to rains and flooding in parts of the national capital, a traders' body said on Thursday.

While appealing to traders to suspend movement of goods from other cities for next few days in view of the rising water level of the Yamuna river, the Chamber of Trade and Industry said that the markets of Old Delhi, Kashmiri Gate, Mori Gate, Monestry Market, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Kinari Bazar , Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar have been affected.

“We appeal to the traders and market associations of old Delhi to halt movement of goods from outside in the next few days,” Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

Kashmiri Gate Market President Vinay Narang said that there is a possibility of a loss of more than Rs 50 crore due to 3-4 days of rain, whereas CTI estimated that a business of about Rs 200 crores have been affected due to rains.

"The rising water level in Yamuna is affecting Delhi markets badly. Business has almost come to a standstill. Traders are waiting for the situation to return to normal. The customers coming from nearby cities have also postponed the plan. Railways stopped the movement of trains on the old iron bridge, many train routes have been changed, while some have also been cancelled. Even more traders and buyers are not coming to Delhi,” Goyal said.

As per CTI, Delhi receives more than 2 lakh customers from places like Rewari, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Meerut, Sonipat, Panipat, Palwal, Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar every day.

