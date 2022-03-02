Noida, Mar 2 (PTI) Five private agencies which had put up hoardings, banners and other publicity material illegally in public spaces in Noida were slapped with a penalty of over Rs 1 lakh each on Wednesday, officials said.

The action was taken by the external advertising department of the Noida Authority on instructions of CEO Ritu Maheshwari, they said.

"In order to maintain the beauty of Noida, illegal advertisements put up by various agencies and companies in the city are regularly removed by the external advertising department of the authority,” Officer on Special Duty Indu Prakash said.

“In this sequence, illegal hoardings and banners were removed from various main roads and intersections of Noida, mainly on the main roads, intersections and areas near sector 6,” he said.

He said a fine of Rs 1.08 lakh each -- total Rs 5.40 lakh -- has been imposed on five agencies which had put up the advertisements and explanations sought from them over the illegal act.

The OSD said apart from this, all social and cultural institutions, NGOs, private offices, real estate developers, among others were also warned not to put advertisements without permission, otherwise legal action will be taken against them.

The Noida Authority's campaign to remove illegal advertisements would continue in future also, Prakash said.

