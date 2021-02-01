New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government has provisioned Rs 5.50 crore for the Central Information Commission and RTI in the Union Budget presented on Monday, a drop of over 44 per cent from 2020-21.

In the revised estimates for 2020-21, the 'CIC and RTI' -- the CIC's Construction of Head Office Building and DOPTs Propagation of the RTI Act -- received Rs 9.89 crore.

Under this head, the Budget for 2021-22 allocated Rs 5.50 crore.

In addition, the CIC has also been provisioned a portion of Rs 31.25 crore in Budget for 2021-22 under a separate head of 'CIC and PESB' which has seen a small increase from last Budget allocation of Rs 31.24 crore.

This provision is for "establishment related expenditure of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) and the Central Information Commission", the document said.

